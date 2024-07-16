The Nation’s 911 System Is on the Brink of Its Own Emergency

(USA Today) – Outages have hit at least eight states this year. They’re emblematic of problems plaguing emergency communications due, in part, to wide disparities in the systems’ age and capabilities, and funding of 911 systems across the country. While some states, cities, and counties have already modernized their systems or have made plans to upgrade, many others are lagging.

The 911 system is typically supported by fees tacked on to phone bills, but state and local governments also tap general funds or other resources. (Read More)