With Assisted Death, Christian Clergy Face Profound Questions

(CBC News) – Nearly 45,000 Canadians died through MAID between 2016, the year it became legal in Canada, and 2022. It has been widely discussed and debated, and continues to be controversial, especially as eligibility has expanded. But an often overlooked aspect has been the profound effect it has had on some Christian clergy and chaplains. Many who had not previously given the idea deep thought were now confronted with patients and parishioners choosing MAID.

Some have embraced it. Others have rejected it on theological grounds, such as sanctity of life principles. Still others view spiritual care as a duty, no matter the decisions of the patient. Many wrestle with it. (Read More)