An Unwelcome Attendee Has Joined the Paris Olympic Games: Covid-19

(CNN) – After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for Covid-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Five players on Australia’s women’s water polo team have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

There are “protocols that are in place” for such cases, which recommend mask-wearing for people who test positive, a Paris 2024 spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. (Read More)