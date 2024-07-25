Is Deepfake Therapy Ethically and Legally Acceptable?

July 25, 2024

Female robot

(BMJ Blog) – While deepfake technology may be promising for certain patients, it also raises significant ethical and legal questions. Deepfakes may be viewed as disturbing and are often associated with sci-fi stories. The grief counselling case is reminiscent of a particularly unsettling episode of the tv series Black Mirror, called ‘Be Right Back’, which depicts a woman trying to revive her deceased boyfriend, first as a chatbot based on his online chat history and later as a lifelike robot made of silicon. The first step is now actually possible with the use of large language models to create online personas of the dead, so-called deathbots or griefbots, which may change how people mourn. Visual deepfakes seem to be the next step into the uncanny valley. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Mental Health, Neuroethics, News, Op-Ed

