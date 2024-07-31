(New York Times) – Kevin Hall, a senior investigator at the N.I.H. who is leading the trial, said that there is a “mountain of epidemiological data” linking ultraprocessed foods to poor health — including 32 health concerns like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression and certain gastrointestinal conditions and types of cancer.

But many questions remain, including whether it is the ultraprocessed foods themselves that cause those conditions, or whether it is something about the lives of the people who eat them. Scientists also still don’t know why ultraprocessed foods might cause poor health. (Read More)