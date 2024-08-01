Why Are So Many Americans Choosing to Not Have Children?

(New York Times) – It’s probably not selfishness, experts say. Even young adults who want children see an increasing number of obstacles.

Notably, studies of the reasons behind the fertility decline don’t reveal a dramatic shift in the desire to have children.

Many Americans in their teens and 20s still report that they want two children, said Sarah Hayford, the director of the Institute for Population Research at Ohio State University. The fact that many of those adults don't realize those goals probably means that external factors are making it more difficult to be a parent, she said.