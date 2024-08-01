Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Package of Bills Aimed at Protecting Kids and Teens Online
August 1, 2024
(ABC News) – The Senate passed two key pieces of legislation aimed at keeping children safe on the internet Tuesday afternoon, marking a major step in Congress’ ongoing effort to regulate massive tech companies.
The two bills, which beef up privacy protection for children and limit targeted advertisements toward them, passed with overwhelming support by senators from both sides of the aisle, 91-3. (Read More)