About 400 Million People Worldwide Have Had Long Covid, Researchers Say

(New York Times) – The condition has put significant strain on patients and society — at a global economic cost of about $1 trillion a year, a new report estimates.

About 400 million people worldwide have been afflicted with long Covid, according to a new report by scientists and other researchers who have studied the condition. The team estimated that the economic cost — from factors like health care services and patients unable to return to work — is about $1 trillion worldwide each year, or about 1 percent of the global economy. (Read More)