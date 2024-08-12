Three Studies of MDMA Treatment Retracted by Scientific Journal

(New York Times) – The psychedelic treatment, for PTSD, was rejected last week by government regulators.

The journal Psychopharmacology has retracted three papers about MDMA-assisted therapy based on what the publication said was unethical conduct at one of the study sites where the research took place. Several of the papers’ authors are affiliated with Lykos Therapeutics, the drug company whose application for MDMA-assisted therapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder was rejected last week by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said the research in the retracted papers was not part of its application to the F.D.A. (Read More)