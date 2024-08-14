Top 10 Causes of Death in America

(U.S. News & World Report) – In total, about 3.1 million U.S. residents died in 2023, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – roughly 189,000 fewer than in 2022. The age-adjusted rate of mortality in 2023 was 753.3 deaths per 100,000 people, down about 5.7% from 798.8 in 2022.

While contributors like heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries remain among the leading causes of death in the U.S., mortality tied to one of the major contributors over the past couple of years – COVID-19 – has significantly waned. (Read More)