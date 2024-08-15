The Fight Against DEI Programs Shifts to Medical Care

(Wall Street Journal) – Black men and women are at least two times as likely as white Americans to die from strokes. Hospitals around the country have long sought to bring those numbers down. Now, the Cleveland Clinic, a prestigious hospital system, is being accused of illegally discriminating on the basis of race for operating a program to prevent and treat strokes and other conditions among minority patients.

The allegation pushes the fight against race-based programs into untested legal territory, arguing that healthcare providers can't use racial and ethnic demographics to target treatment, preventive care or patient education.