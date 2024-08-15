Osteopaths Seek More Slots on Federal Research Panels

(Axios) – Osteopathic physicians have similar jobs and training to M.D.s. But they say they’re lagging far behind when it comes to representation on federal panels that make key recommendations on medical research funding and policy. Why it matters: The disparity could keep federal dollars from programs that teach one-quarter of America’s future physicians and perpetuate negative perceptions that hurt newly minted D.O.s’ chances of getting into certain residencies. (Read More)