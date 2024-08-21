The Covid-19 Summer Wave Is So Big, the FDA Might Release New Vaccines Early

(Wired) – The latest Covid-19 surge reportedly has officials considering approval of the new strain-matched vaccine as soon as this week.

With the US experiencing a relatively large summer wave of Covid-19, the Food and Drug Administration is considering signing off on this year’s strain-matched Covid-19 vaccines as soon as this week, according to a report by CNN that cited unnamed officials familiar with the matter.

Last year, the FDA gave the green light for the 2023–24 Covid shots on September 11, close to the peak of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in that year’s summer wave. This year, the summer wave began earlier and, by some metrics, is peaking at much higher levels than in previous years. (Read More)