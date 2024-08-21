I Took a Ride in a ‘Self-Driving’ Tesla and Never Once Felt Safe

(Rolling Stone) – The tech in Elon Musk’s electric vehicles is supposed to prevent accidents, but in several cases, it nearly caused one

When the “Full Self-Driving” setting is enabled in a Tesla, according to the automaker’s own description, the car “attempts to drive to your destination by following curves in the road, stopping at and negotiating intersections, making left and right turns, navigating roundabouts, and entering/exiting highways.”

"Attempts" would be the crucial word here, as I learned during an occasionally harrowing demonstration of FSD around surface streets and freeways in Los Angeles. While it's true that the technology manages to impress at first, it doesn't take long for severe and dangerous shortcomings to emerge. And, contrary to claims from exaggeration-prone Tesla CEO Elon Musk, it certainly didn't seem safer than having an average human driver at the wheel.