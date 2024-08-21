Gwen Walz Sheds Light on Fertility Journey, Clarifies They Did Not Use IVF
August 21, 2024
(Axios) – Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz disclosed new details about the family’s fertility story this week, clarifying that they did not use in-vitro fertilization, as previous comments had implied. Why it matters: As both governor and the vice presidential nominee, Tim Walz has leaned into his personal experience to make a political argument about the need to protect IVF and access to reproductive health care. (Read More)