(MedPage Today) – The FDA approved and granted emergency use authorization for updated 2024-2025 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty), the agency announced on Thursday. The new vaccines, authorized in adults and kids 6 months and up, will target the KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2 to more closely align with currently circulating variants, the agency said. (Read More)