Police Officers Are Starting to Use AI Chatbots to Write Crime Reports. Will They Hold Up in Court?
August 28, 2024
(Associated Press) – Oklahoma City’s police department is one of a handful to experiment with AI chatbots to produce the first drafts of incident reports. Police officers who’ve tried it are enthused about the time-saving technology, while some prosecutors, police watchdogs and legal scholars have concerns about how it could alter a fundamental document in the criminal justice system that plays a role in who gets prosecuted or imprisoned. (Read More)