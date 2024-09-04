Gender-Affirming Therapy Reshapes the Immune Systems of Trans Men

(Nature) – Testosterone treatment boosts levels of an inflammatory protein to those typically seen in cis men, study finds.

When trans men receive testosterone therapy, their bodies begin to resemble those of cis men in many ways — including their immune systems. That’s according to a study published today in Nature, one of the largest yet to examine how gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) affects the immune system over time.

The results provide much-needed insight and could help to explain why men tend to be more susceptible to viral infections than women and women are often more susceptible to autoimmune conditions. (Read More)