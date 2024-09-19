The United Nations Wants to Treat AI With the Same Urgency as Climate Change

(Wired) – A UN report proposes that the organization take a much more active role in the monitoring and oversight of AI.

A United Nations report released today proposes having the international body oversee the first truly global effort for monitoring and governing artificial intelligence.

The report, produced by the UN secretary general’s High Level Advisory Body on AI, recommends the creation of a body similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to gather up-to-date information on AI and its risks. (Read More)