How AI Could Monitor Brain Health and Find Dementia Sooner

(Washington Post) – Using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, scientists are hoping to identify brain wave patterns associated with the risk of dementia.

Imagine a sleek, portable home device that resembles a headband or cap, embedded with tiny electrodes. Placed on the head, these sensors detect subtle brain wave activity, behaving like a pulse-detecting smartwatch, a blood pressure wrist cuff or a heart rate monitor.

But this tool isn’t checking your heartbeat. Using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze data in real time, a device like this could look for signs of Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms become apparent. Such a monitor is not yet available, but AI could make it a reality. (Read More)