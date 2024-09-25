The Logical Extreme of Anti-Aging

(The Atlantic) – Like normal Botox, baby Botox involves injections of a muscle paralytic. The difference is that baby Botox is proactive versus reactive: If first administered in youth and repeated every few months for the rest of your life, baby Botox can prevent wrinkles from ever forming. It’s referred to as “baby” because the process uses smaller doses than normal, resulting in a relatively natural-looking effect versus the “frozen” look associated with Botox, and usually the people who get it are young—not literally babies, but sometimes still teenagers. (Read More)