Bigger AI Chatbots More Inclined to Spew Nonsense — and People Don’t Always Realize
September 25, 2024
(Nature) – Artificial-intelligence models are improving overall but are more likely to answer every question, leading to wrong answers.
A study of newer, bigger versions of three major artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots shows that they are more inclined to generate wrong answers than to admit ignorance. The assessment also found that people aren’t great at spotting the bad answers. (Read More)