The Data Are Clear: Patients Regain Weight After Stopping GLP-1 Drugs

(MedPage Today) – Other than staying on drug, there’s no evidence-based strategy to maintain weight loss

Looking at the data from clinical trials of new GLP-1 agonists, it’s clear that patients will need to stay on the drugs to maintain their weight loss, experts said. At the same time, there’s a dearth of evidence as to whether strategies to mitigate weight regain — such as weaning people from the medications — might help, clinicians and researchers told MedPage Today. (Read More)