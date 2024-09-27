Antidoping Agency Lost Track of Open Cases and Test Results Before Olympics

September 27, 2024

Runners on a track

(New York Times) – Just weeks before this summer’s Olympics in Paris, officials at the headquarters of the World Anti-Doping Agency got some startling news.

Lawyers for the organization told a meeting of top officials in late May that a series of problems with its databases had led to corrupted, missing or incorrect data related to at least 2,000 cases, and as a result, the agency had even lost track of more than 900 test results from athletes who had been accused of breaking antidoping rules. (Read More)

