Antidoping Agency Lost Track of Open Cases and Test Results Before Olympics

(New York Times) – Just weeks before this summer’s Olympics in Paris, officials at the headquarters of the World Anti-Doping Agency got some startling news.

Lawyers for the organization told a meeting of top officials in late May that a series of problems with its databases had led to corrupted, missing or incorrect data related to at least 2,000 cases, and as a result, the agency had even lost track of more than 900 test results from athletes who had been accused of breaking antidoping rules. (Read More)