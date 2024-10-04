North Carolina hospitals search for missing employees days after Helene

(NBC News) – Dozens of hospital workers are unaccounted for, unreachable by phone and possibly stuck in inaccessible areas.

But nearly a week after the storm’s ferocious floodwaters destroyed so much of the western part of the state, Kaufmann, the chief medical officer for UNC Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s three hospitals, said they’re now dealing with another crisis.

Forty-two hospital employees are still unaccounted for, unable to be reached by phone and possibly stuck in places that are inaccessible. (Read More)