“Concierge wellness” becomes a new primary care

(Axios) – A routine checkup in some parts of the country may now come with a side of Botox, a weight-loss drug or a comprehensive blood screening to suss out medical conditions, all usually offered on a cash-only basis. Why it matters: Primary care and the quest for longevity are converging into a multibillion-dollar business fueled by lifestyle influencers, do-it-yourself wellness enthusiasts and millennials seeking biohacks. (Read More)