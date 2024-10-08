So, Are You Pregnant Yet? China’s In-Your-Face Push for More Babies.
October 8, 2024
(New York Times) – The government is again trying to insert itself into women’s childbearing decisions, knocking on doors and making calls with questions some find downright invasive.
Faced with a declining population that threatens economic growth, the Chinese government is responding with a time-tested tactic: inserting itself into this most intimate of choices for women, whether or not to have a child.
Officials are not just going door to door to ask women about their plans. They have partnered with universities to develop courses on having a “positive view of marriage and childbearing.” At high-profile political gatherings, officials are spreading the message wherever they can. (Read More)