(STAT News) – When the U.S. health care system pivoted to meet Covid-19 in 2020, routine health visits and screenings where many cancer cases would have been caught didn’t happen. It wasn’t ideal, but many health experts thought that as the country opened back up, screenings would help “catch up” to these missed cases. A new paper published Monday in JAMA Network Open suggests that didn’t happen as quickly as experts had hoped.

Instead, the new analysis suggests that cancer diagnoses recovered to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021 — but didn’t make up for any of the lost cases from earlier in the pandemic. That leaves a troubling mystery for epidemiologists, as it means experts still don’t know what happened with the roughly 130,000 cancer cases that were missed in 2020. (Read More)