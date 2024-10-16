(CBS News) – The Biden administration says it has invoked the wartime powers of the Defense Production Act to speed rebuilding of a major American factory of intravenous fluids that was wrecked by Hurricane Helene last month. Damage to the plant in North Carolina has worsened a nationwide shortage of IV fluids, and hospitals say they are still postponing some surgeries and other procedures as a result.

Some 60% of the nation’s IV supplies had relied on production from the plant, run by medical supplier Baxter, before it was damaged by the storm. (Read More)