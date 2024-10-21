Flesh-eating bacteria cases rise in Florida after hurricanes Helene and Milton

(CNN) – Florida has seen a recent increase in confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria following the devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton, according to state health department data.

The Tampa Bay-area counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas – which were inundated by torrential rain and a devastating storm surge – saw the largest increase of the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus commonly found in warm coastal waters, but concentration levels can rise with heavy rain or flooding. Before Hurricane Helene made landfall on September 26, there were no reported cases in Pinellas County and one in Hillsborough County. Now, Pinellas has 13 confirmed cases, and there are seven in Hillsborough. (Read More)