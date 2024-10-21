(Wired) – Lauren Greenfield, director of the docuseries Social Studies, says we have to have empathy for teens growing up online. “It’s not fair to ask them to self-regulate when the apps have been designed to be addictive.”

The thesis was simple. Greenfield set out to catalog the first generation for which social media was an omnipresent, preordained reality. From August 2021 to the summer of 2022, she embedded with a group of teens at several Los Angeles–area high schools for the entire school year (the majority of the students attend Palisades Charter), as they obsessed over crushes, applied to college, attended prom, and pursued their passions. (Read More)