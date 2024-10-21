J&J’s Ketamine-Derived Drug Is Taking Off

(Wall Street Journal) – Tens of thousands of prescriptions are now being filled each month for ketamine-derived Spravato for depression

Sales are rising so much that Spravato has emerged as a key part of J&J’s lineup. Analysts expect the drug to surpass $1 billion in annual sales for the first time this year, and J&J said the yearly haul could eventually reach $5 billion.

Spravato’s upward trajectory, following a slow start, illustrates the challenges and opportunities for the use of the drugs in mental health. It also points a way for advocates and researchers to realize the medical potential of psychedelic-based therapies. (Read More)