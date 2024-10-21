Lance Bass talks about his Type 1.5 diabetes

October 21, 2024

(Axios) – Singer Lance Bass’ efforts to eat right, exercise and take medication weren’t helping to manage his newly diagnosed Type 2 diabetes symptoms — until doctors determined he actually had a lesser-known condition known as Type 1.5 diabetes. Why it matters: The disease — which mimics Type 1 diabetes but kicks in during adulthood — is not yet widely recognized, even by doctors.But appropriate early treatment using insulin can result in much better outcomes for those with the disease, experts say. (Read More)

