(Axios) – Singer Lance Bass’ efforts to eat right, exercise and take medication weren’t helping to manage his newly diagnosed Type 2 diabetes symptoms — until doctors determined he actually had a lesser-known condition known as Type 1.5 diabetes. Why it matters: The disease — which mimics Type 1 diabetes but kicks in during adulthood — is not yet widely recognized, even by doctors.But appropriate early treatment using insulin can result in much better outcomes for those with the disease, experts say. (Read More)