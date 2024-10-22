Few Teens Regret Gender-Affirming Medical Care, Survey Shows

October 22, 2024

A magnifying glass highlighting the word culture in a newspaper

(MedPage Today) – Most adolescents who started gender-affirming medical care didn’t regret it, according to survey responses from participants in the Trans Youth Project.

Out of 220 youths, only nine (4%) said they had some level of regret for having received puberty blockers and/or gender-affirming hormones, reported Kristina R. Olson, PhD, of Princeton University in New Jersey, and colleagues. Of these nine, four have continued gender-affirming medical care, four have stopped care, and one is continuing care but plans to stop. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Informed Consent, Mental Health, Neuroethics, News, Pediatric, Pharma

Ad