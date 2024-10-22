Few Teens Regret Gender-Affirming Medical Care, Survey Shows

(MedPage Today) – Most adolescents who started gender-affirming medical care didn’t regret it, according to survey responses from participants in the Trans Youth Project.

Out of 220 youths, only nine (4%) said they had some level of regret for having received puberty blockers and/or gender-affirming hormones, reported Kristina R. Olson, PhD, of Princeton University in New Jersey, and colleagues. Of these nine, four have continued gender-affirming medical care, four have stopped care, and one is continuing care but plans to stop. (Read More)