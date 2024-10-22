(Axios) – IV fluids from as far away as China are being imported to the U.S. to alleviate nationwide shortages stemming from hurricane damage to a key manufacturing plant in North Carolina. Why it matters: Hospitals now have 50% more IV fluid available to them than immediately after Hurricane Helene swamped Baxter International’s North Cove manufacturing site in Marion, North Carolina, per the Health and Human Services Department. But health providers expect shortages to last weeks longer. (Read More)