People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, U.S. health officials recommend
October 24, 2024
(Associated Press) – U.S. health officials on Wednesday recommended that people 50 and older get a shot against bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other dangerous illnesses.
The recommendation was made by a scientific advisory panel and then accepted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decision lowered — from 65 — the minimum recommended age for older adults to get the shot. (Read More)