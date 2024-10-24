People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, U.S. health officials recommend

October 24, 2024

(Associated Press) – U.S. health officials on Wednesday recommended that people 50 and older get a shot against bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other dangerous illnesses.

The recommendation was made by a scientific advisory panel and then accepted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decision lowered — from 65 — the minimum recommended age for older adults to get the shot. (Read More)

