Can Breast Implants Make You Sick?

(The Guardian) – Pollock is among an unknown number of people experiencing what many have unofficially termed “breast implant illness” (BII). The term has gained traction on social media but is not a formal medical diagnosis, and therefore still unfamiliar to many doctors.

BII refers to autoimmune dysfunction characterized by “chronic, low level inflammation that somehow is caused by breast implants”, says Dr Brian Buinewicz, a plastic surgeon working in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Buinewicz co-authored a 2021 study on BII citing generalized pain, fatigue, brain fog, migraines, anxiety, arthritis, vision changes, rashes, gastrointestinal issues and depression among the most common symptoms mentioned by a cohort of 248 participants. (Read More)