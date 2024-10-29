Anti-Obesity Medications Show Whole-Body Promise, With More to Come

(Medscape) – The potential of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists continues to grow more promising as new studies identify benefits beyond glucose control and weight loss.

With hundreds of studies underway or recently completed on ClinicalTrials.gov, the signals are becoming clearer: GLP-1 medications appear to boost patient outcomes across the body, leading to improvements in cardiovascular (CV), gastric, hepatic, and renal values. GLP-1 drugs also seem to be linked to mental and psychological changes, with researchers finding positive shifts in addictive and compulsive behaviors. (Read More)