How Taxpayers Are Helping Health Insurers Make Even Bigger Profits

(New York Times) – Local governments often face extra fees when employees get out-of-network medical care, but some don’t track the insurance charges or even know about them.

Behind the fees is a little-known partnership between major insurers — including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna and Elevance Health — and a data analytics firm called MultiPlan.

An investigation by The New York Times in April found that together the insurers and MultiPlan cut payments to medical providers, then take a share of the purported savings for themselves, sometimes leaving patients with larger-than-expected bills to make up the difference. (Read More)