The $50 Million Movie Here De-Aged Tom Hanks With Generative AI

(Wired) – As Hollywood studios, actors, and writers wrangle over the use of AI in films, a major new release has fully embraced it.

On Friday, TriStar Pictures released Here, a $50 million Robert Zemeckis-directed film that used real-time generative AI face transformation techniques to portray actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright across a 60-year span, marking one of Hollywood’s first full-length features built around AI-powered visual effects. (Read More)