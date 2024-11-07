(New York Times) – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed removing a common ingredient in over-the-counter cold medicines that was found to have no effect on nasal congestion, despite its widespread use for decades.

The proposal stems from a recommendation issued just over a year ago by a panel of experts who agreed unanimously that the ingredient, called phenylephrine, did not work when taken in liquid or pill form. It is still considered to be effective in nasal sprays. (Read More)