US judge bars copies of Lilly weight-loss drug

(Reuters via MSN) – A U.S. federal judge has refused to allow compounding pharmacies to keep making copies of Eli Lilly’s popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro in the United States.

The decision was filed late on Wednesday in response to an October lawsuit from a compounding industry group against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision last year that there was no longer a shortage of the medicines’ active ingredient, tirzepatide. (Read More)