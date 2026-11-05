Child Dies From Measles in New York State’s First Fatal Case in 30 Years

(NYT) – Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the infant’s death, in Lewis County, reflected eroding vaccination levels. The state is experiencing a significant outbreak of the viral illness.

A 7-month-old, unvaccinated child in New York’s North Country died after contracting measles, the first death in the state from the viral disease in 30 years, officials announced.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Monday that the death was a signal that public health protections were eroding as a growing number of families forgo vaccinations. (Read More)