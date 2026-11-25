(NYT) – Mike Winer and his colleagues are trying to build a mathematical safeguard to keep A.I. under human control. They fear they are running out of time.

It was a version of that anxiety that first brought Winer to California in 2024, when he left behind a career as a physics prodigy to work for the Alignment Research Center (ARC), a tiny, eight-person nonprofit with outsize influence in the A.I. safety movement. He had spent most of his life as the smartest person in every room. Now he was surrounded by some of the world’s best mathematicians, theorists and computer scientists, and most of them had run the numbers and reached the same startling conclusions: that humans were living through their final months or years as the most intelligent beings on Earth. That A.I. would soon be able to build and improve upon itself, becoming more independent and harder to understand. That no one yet knew how to ensure it would act in humanity’s best interests. (Read More)