(Nieman Lab) – The generational edge that shows up when you ask people how well they understand algorithms isn’t a knowledge edge. It’s a confidence edge.

In a piece last year for Nieman Lab, I reported that young adults who spent more time on social media tended to know less about how algorithms work, and I speculated that constant use might create an illusion of understanding. My recent study published in New Media & Society set out to test that idea directly — measuring not just what people know, but how confident they are about it — across the full adult age range. (Read More)