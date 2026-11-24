(KFF Health News) – It turned out Russak did not receive just any old replacement of bone and cartilage. He’d had a “smart knee” put in — an artificial joint called the Persona IQ with a lithium-ion battery, sensors, and transmitter that, should he authorize it, would send data about his gait and range of motion to his clinicians and Zimmer.

Russak is suing the doctor, Zimmer, and Canary Medical, a health technology company that helped develop the device. In his lawsuit, Russak claims the knee was an “unauthorized implantation” and that, according to Zimmer’s “patient-facing materials,” he should have been given the option to opt out of data collection or decline the knee altogether, but wasn’t. (Read More)