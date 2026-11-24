(Wired) – Inspection reports detailing elder care facilities show that little to no worker onboarding can lead to dangerous mistakes and overwhelmed nurses, a WIRED and Proof News investigation has found.

Gig workers are flooding America’s understaffed nursing homes, resulting in a revolving door of staff caring for the nation’s elderly and infirm. ShiftKey boasts a network of more than 10,000 facilities—many of them nursing homes—and more than 200,000 health care workers hoping to fill shifts.

An investigation by Proof News and WIRED found that the gig nursing model is putting lives at risk: Numerous court filings, federal inspection reports, and interviews with former employees of the company, attorneys, and gig nurses themselves describe how ShiftKey thrusts workers into understaffed nursing homes with little to no onboarding—leading to dangerous situations. (Read More)