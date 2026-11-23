(The Atlantic) – More and more expectant mothers are hiring a doula to support them during childbirth—and are realizing that they have little recourse if things go wrong.

Doulas are meant to offer support and advocacy to women in labor. But some women I spoke with described doulas who missed appointments or even the birth of their baby, offered unsound medical advice, and otherwise behaved unprofessionally. And because doulas operate with minimal oversight, disappointed mothers tend to have little recourse. (Read More)