(NYT) – Some students are refusing to use A.I., and others are starting petitions to limit it across entire campuses. Colleges have taken notice.

Polls show the vast majority of American students use chatbots for school work. College leaders have generally embraced A.I., saying it is key to preparing students for the work force.

But as A.I. use grows, more students and faculty are sounding alarms and trying to slow it down.

Much of the opposition comes from the political left, and focuses on how A.I. could harm the environment, diminish the power of workers or be used in warfare. Some of the loudest voices in opposition are studying the arts, where human creativity is paramount, or the law, as tech companies face lawsuits over potential copyright and privacy violations. (Read More)