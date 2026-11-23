Exclusive: JPMorgan, GM, Pfizer want bigger say in AI policy
November 23, 2026
(Axios) – Seven corporate giants are joining forces to give the businesses using AI a bigger voice in writing the rules around its deployment.
Why it matters: Corporate America wants a better seat at the AI regulation table in Washington, which has so far mainly offered seats to frontier AI and tech companies.
Driving the news: America’s AI Deployer Council launched Thursday, the group shared exclusively with Axios. (Read More)